Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.73.

AXNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Get Axonics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXNX

Insider Activity at Axonics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

In related news, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $59,787.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,758. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John Woock sold 15,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $1,076,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,836 shares of company stock worth $6,069,704. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Axonics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,680,000 after buying an additional 40,306 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Axonics by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -521.62 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.61. Axonics has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $69.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.33 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axonics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.