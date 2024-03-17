Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Amanda Blanc Buys 10,597 Shares of Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Blanc acquired 10,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.07) per share, with a total value of £50,229.78 ($64,355.90).

Shares of AV opened at GBX 482.40 ($6.18) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.27. The stock has a market cap of £13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,303.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 439.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 418.55. Aviva plc has a 52 week low of GBX 366 ($4.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 483.90 ($6.20).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.29) per share. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $11.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 8,918.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Aviva to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 495 ($6.34) to GBX 485 ($6.21) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 508.80 ($6.52).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

