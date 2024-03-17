Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Purchased by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,782 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned 0.10% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,867. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.15.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

