Austin Asset Management Co Inc Sells 56 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Humana were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 0.2 %

Humana stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $348.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,037. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $334.54 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.63 and a 200 day moving average of $449.25.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

