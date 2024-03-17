Austin Asset Management Co Inc Raises Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after acquiring an additional 325,730 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,901,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $23,086,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $20,222,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,605,000 after acquiring an additional 248,936 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $86.83. 173,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,393. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.74.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.