Austin Asset Management Co Inc Raises Holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 53,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 75,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.92. 232,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,755. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $710.05 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $23.22.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.