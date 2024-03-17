Austin Asset Management Co Inc Has $6.75 Million Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 46,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 134,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,600,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,832,000 after buying an additional 36,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 510,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,989. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $36.09.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

