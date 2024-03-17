Austin Asset Management Co Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,261,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,540 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 34.5% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $124,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $31.01. 1,325,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,214. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

