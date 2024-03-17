Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) versus Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Financial Review

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) and Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Erste Group Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Erste Group Bank pays out -8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Erste Group Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares $1.05 billion 2.42 $201.82 million $2.54 13.25 Erste Group Bank N/A N/A N/A ($4.13) -10.22

Analyst Recommendations

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Erste Group Bank. Erste Group Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atlantic Union Bankshares and Erste Group Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Erste Group Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $35.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.24%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Erste Group Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Erste Group Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Erste Group Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares 19.31% 9.51% 1.13% Erste Group Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Erste Group Bank on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services. It also provides loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides treasury management and capital market, wealth management, private banking, trust, financial and retirement planning, brokerage, investment management, equipment finance, mortgage banking, and insurance products and services. The company offers products and services through full-service branches and ATMs, as well as through its mobile and internet banking. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products. The company also offers factoring and accounts receivable purchasing; investment, acquisition and leveraged, project, and commercial real estate finance; interest rate and currency hedging, letters of credit, documentary collections, and guarantees; account management, payments, digital-banking, cash logistics, and payment factory and cash pooling services; documentary collection, equity interests and investments, revolving export credits lines, customer financing, and export guarantee; and loan syndication, and debt and equity capital market services. In addition, it provides cash management, trade finance, customer referral, markets execution, debt capital markets, and custody and brokerage services. Further, the company offers corporate finance; portfolio management; trading and market; trade execution, market making, and short-term liquidity management; and asset/liability management services, as well as working capital and bridge loans. It operates in Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1819 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

