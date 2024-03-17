Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.33

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.33 and traded as low as $10.77. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 223,132 shares.

Astellas Pharma Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.32.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

