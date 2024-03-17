AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Up 25.4% in February

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,660,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 14th total of 13,290,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,448,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,985. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $685.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,446,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,811,000 after purchasing an additional 103,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 273.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,845,000 after buying an additional 2,935,470 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after buying an additional 1,695,805 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,304,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 134.2% in the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,745,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

ASTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

