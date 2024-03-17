Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.35 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.73 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited ( NASDAQ:APWC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

