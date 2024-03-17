ASD (ASD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.43 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $36.84 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05606466 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,525,205.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

