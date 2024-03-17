Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) CEO Sells $262,005.12 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CEO James P. Mackin sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $262,005.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,208,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Artivion Stock Performance
Shares of Artivion stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $813.70 million, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.66. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $93.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on AORT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Artivion from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Artivion from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
About Artivion
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
