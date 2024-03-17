Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 966 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,394,000 after purchasing an additional 504,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,851,000 after purchasing an additional 94,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VCR stock traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.65. 60,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,262. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $317.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.76.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

