Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,585,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,182. The stock has a market cap of $183.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.94. General Electric has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $175.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

