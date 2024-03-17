Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases 260 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up about 0.6% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock worth $1,042,669 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.54. 12,184,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,628. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.41 and a 200 day moving average of $193.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Hershey in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

