Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases 170 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.88. 20,957,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,986. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.24. The company has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

