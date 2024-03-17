Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $19.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $940.21. 1,727,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,230. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $883.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $734.27.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

