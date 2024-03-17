Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,096. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $231.99 and a 52 week high of $346.51. The company has a market capitalization of $110.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.96.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.