Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $202.41. 53,216,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,442,098. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.58 and its 200 day moving average is $187.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.