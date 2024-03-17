Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,877,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,150 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,073,000 after buying an additional 1,938,593 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.97. 22,840,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.85. The company has a market cap of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

