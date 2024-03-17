Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $220.01. The stock had a trading volume of 822,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,735. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $226.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

