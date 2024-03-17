Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 718 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.89. 1,239,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,759. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.98. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.64 and a 52 week high of $93.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

