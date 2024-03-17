Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Buys 2,600 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,522,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,196,000 after purchasing an additional 463,055 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,956,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,144,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,554,000 after purchasing an additional 423,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,150,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $608,564,000 after acquiring an additional 248,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.88. 3,505,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.10 and a 52 week high of $92.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average of $81.82. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.