Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in F&G Annuities & Life were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in F&G Annuities & Life by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,457,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,911,000 after purchasing an additional 427,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 17.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the third quarter worth approximately $591,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of F&G Annuities & Life by 46.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FG stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 288,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,726. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $48.71. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). F&G Annuities & Life had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. F&G Annuities & Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -175.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FG shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

