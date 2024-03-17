Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 97 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $435.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,151,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,198. The business has a 50-day moving average of $435.77 and a 200-day moving average of $438.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

