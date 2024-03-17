Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 475 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.2% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.72. 4,366,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,287,535. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.88. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.90 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TTD

Insider Activity

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $232,092.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,278.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,561 shares of company stock valued at $22,913,351 over the last 90 days. 10.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.