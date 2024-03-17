Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Acquires 34 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 0.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG traded up $11.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $396.28. 3,906,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,050. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.50 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.03.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,377 shares of company stock worth $93,925,467 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

