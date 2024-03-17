Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Short Interest Update

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 166,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the February 14th total of 213,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 146,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

In other news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 15,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $81,750.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,838.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Arteris news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,611.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 15,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $81,750.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,838.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,631 shares of company stock valued at $470,575. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arteris by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 164,628 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Arteris by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arteris by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris Price Performance

Shares of AIP opened at $6.48 on Friday. Arteris has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $245.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Arteris had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 150.71%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arteris will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Further Reading

