Ardor Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $119.45 million and $10.86 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00083301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00018493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00017957 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

