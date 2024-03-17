Ankr (ANKR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $66.99 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Ankr has a market capitalization of $492.40 million and approximately $66.99 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00005683 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00025562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00015867 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,146.75 or 0.99979097 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010377 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.00154513 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04656368 USD and is down -10.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 284 active market(s) with $72,691,668.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.