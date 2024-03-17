ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam Sells 15,085 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 15,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,000,889.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 842,620 shares in the company, valued at $55,907,837. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 10,093 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $659,577.55.

On Monday, January 22nd, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $318,467.40.

On Thursday, January 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,784 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $541,055.20.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $278,150.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 13,026 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $683,083.44.

On Friday, December 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,974 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $627,916.56.

Shares of ANIP opened at $66.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average is $57.50. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $70.50.

ANIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,916 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

