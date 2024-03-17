Analyzing United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for United Parks & Resorts and DraftKings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Parks & Resorts 0 1 1 0 2.50 DraftKings 2 1 23 0 2.81

United Parks & Resorts presently has a consensus target price of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.74%. DraftKings has a consensus target price of $43.93, suggesting a potential upside of 5.14%. Given United Parks & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Parks & Resorts is more favorable than DraftKings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

32.8% of DraftKings shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of United Parks & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.2% of DraftKings shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

United Parks & Resorts has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DraftKings has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and DraftKings’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Parks & Resorts $1.73 billion 1.90 $234.20 million $3.63 14.14 DraftKings $3.67 billion 9.88 -$802.14 million ($1.75) -23.87

United Parks & Resorts has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DraftKings. DraftKings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Parks & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares United Parks & Resorts and DraftKings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Parks & Resorts 13.56% -72.46% 9.31% DraftKings -21.88% -87.24% -21.18%

About United Parks & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. The company also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Chula Vista, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania; and theme park in Chula Vista, California. It operates a portfolio of theme parks under the SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Sesame Place brand name. The company was formerly known as SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to United Parks & Resorts Inc. in February 2024. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators. In addition, it offers DraftKings marketplace, a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.