Analyzing Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO) & Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY)

Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) and Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsui Fudosan and Gaucho Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsui Fudosan N/A N/A N/A Gaucho Group -977.99% -175.79% -89.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mitsui Fudosan and Gaucho Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsui Fudosan 0 0 0 0 N/A Gaucho Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Mitsui Fudosan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Gaucho Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Gaucho Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mitsui Fudosan and Gaucho Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsui Fudosan N/A N/A N/A $277.11 0.31 Gaucho Group $1.99 million 0.60 -$21.75 million ($51.64) -0.01

Mitsui Fudosan has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaucho Group. Gaucho Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsui Fudosan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mitsui Fudosan beats Gaucho Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors. The Management segment engages in the property management and brokerage and asset management businesses. The Other segment engages in the housing construction and renovation business; and housing related material sales business. The company also offers car park leasing services; and operates hotels, golf courses, and resort facilities. In addition, it engages in the renewal work for offices and retail facilities; and electricity transmission and distribution and heat supply businesses, as well as operates as a retailer of flowers and ornamental plants, seeds, and other gardening products. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel. It also manufactures and sells leather goods, ready-to-wear, home décor, fashion products, and accessories through e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Algodon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. in March 2019. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Miami, Florida.

