Analyzing Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) and Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) and Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Diversified Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Black Stone Minerals pays out 101.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Black Stone Minerals has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Black Stone Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 2 1 0 2.33 Diversified Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Black Stone Minerals and Diversified Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Black Stone Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.49%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Diversified Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Diversified Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 70.46% 42.38% 30.78% Diversified Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Diversified Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $592.22 million 5.52 $422.55 million $1.87 8.30 Diversified Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Diversified Energy.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Diversified Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. The company was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates. Its assets consist of conventional and unconventional natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil producing wells; and natural gas gathering pipelines located in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Diversified Gas & Oil PLC and changed its name to Diversified Energy Company PLC in May 2021. Diversified Energy Company PLC was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

