Analysts Set SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Price Target at C$12.96

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.96.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$23.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSRM

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

SSR Mining stock opened at C$5.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 3.80. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.10 and a 12 month high of C$23.71.

In other SSR Mining news, Director Rod Antal sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total value of C$316,040.62. In other news, Senior Officer Fady Adel Edward Farid sold 13,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total value of C$81,046.64. Also, Director Rod Antal sold 52,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total value of C$316,040.62. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.