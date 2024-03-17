Analysts Set SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target at $8.78

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.03 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 343,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

