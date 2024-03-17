Analysts Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Target Price at C$55.20

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.20.

EMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Emera from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

EMA stock opened at C$47.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.62. Emera has a 1 year low of C$43.67 and a 1 year high of C$59.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.39%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

