Analysts Set Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Target Price at $2.29

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.29.

Several research firms recently commented on AEVA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.67.

Shares of Aeva Technologies are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 19th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,730,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,957,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,986 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,212,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 865,543 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 575,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 380,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 336,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc designs 4D LiDAR-on-chips in the United States, Thailand, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave sensing technology. It offers 4D LiDAR sensing system with embedded software for automotive, industrial, and security applications; and a silicon photonics engine and software algorithms for industrial automation and consumer device applications.

