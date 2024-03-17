Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.23 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

