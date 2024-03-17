American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 3.2 %

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 million, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

