American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Short Interest Update

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the February 14th total of 8,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.3 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.