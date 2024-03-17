Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$19.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Laurentian raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.67.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AP.UN

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Increases Dividend

TSE AP.UN opened at C$17.08 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$15.01 and a 1-year high of C$25.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently -45.69%.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.