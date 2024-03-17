Allied Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,122 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 36,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 52,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.07. 8,828,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,369,315. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.73.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

