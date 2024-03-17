Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $16,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,403.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,600,000 after buying an additional 1,105,464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 214.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,273,000 after purchasing an additional 487,927 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $21,127,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,595,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,825,000 after purchasing an additional 48,444 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $137.62. 103,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,206. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $152.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.69.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

