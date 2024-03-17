Allied Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 60,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.05. 341,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,560. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $100.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.30 and its 200 day moving average is $88.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

