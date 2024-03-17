Allied Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,545 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 2.6% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after buying an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $320,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 52.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after buying an additional 140,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $110.59. 6,537,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,695. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $111.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.51 and a 200 day moving average of $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

