Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Short Interest Update

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 14th total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $57,985.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 898,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,334.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 11,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $57,985.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 898,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,334.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,710 shares of company stock worth $206,832. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 94,498 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 72,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $943.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The business had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.61.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

