Algorand Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.17 billion and $173.67 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00082190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00018735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00018070 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,066,810,492 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

